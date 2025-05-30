LAFC, Club América are anticipating their 'massive' play-in match to join Club World Cup field

LOS ANGELES — Olivier Giroud has won the World Cup and UEFA Champions League during his decorated career, yet even Los Angeles FC's famed French striker is impressed by the extraordinary nature of the stakes when his team hosts Club América on Saturday night.
The winner of this one-game play-in match gets the final spot in the FIFA Club World Cup and the remarkable chance for a North American team to face world soccer powers in the biggest-ever edition of this summer competition.
''To get the opportunity to play that kind of competition is a big chance for the boys,'' Giroud said. ''We need to grab the opportunity.''
What's more, the winning team at BMO Stadium will be guaranteed at least $9.55 million for its Club World Cup berth, along with a shot at nearly $100 million from the tournament's biggest-ever prize pool of nearly $1 billion.
Even the setting is tantalizing: Thanks to equal ticket distribution, LAFC's sold-out arena will be packed with raucous supporters of both the home team and the biggest professional club in Mexico. Los Angeles' passion for all forms of Mexican soccer is famously rabid, and América has legions of Southern California fans.
No wonder the players and coaches involved are expecting a career-defining experience in this big-money match.
''It's massive,'' LAFC center back Aaron Long said. ''I think the stakes are probably as high as it can get. Two titans of North America battling it out. I'm sure BMO will be on a different level. I'm sure fans from both sides are going to be going all-in, giving 100%. If you're a fan, these are the games you want to go and see. It's going to be incredible.''
The Club World Cup includes 32 teams for the first time, and it is being held across the U.S. one year before the FIFA World Cup returns to North America. Two Major League Soccer clubs and two Liga MX clubs have already qualified for the event, and LAFC or América will join them based on the results of this one match.