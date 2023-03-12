LOS ANGELES — Lady Gaga will be performing at the Oscars after all.

A person close to the production with knowledge of the performance confirmed Sunday afternoon that the pop superstar will sing ''Hold My Hand,'' the Oscar-nominated original song from ''Top Gun: Maverick.''

Producers said just days before that Gaga's schedule on the ''Joker'' sequel would keep her from performing, but apparently a change after their remarks allowed the performance's addition to the show.

With Gaga's performance added, all the nominated original songs this year will have a showcase during the Oscars telecast. Variety first reported the change of plans.

Rihanna will perform ''Lift Me Up'' from ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'' and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will sing Chandrabose and M.M. Keeravaani's ''Naatu Naatu'' from ''RRR.'' Songs from ''Tell It Like a Woman'' and ''Everything Everywhere All At Once'' will also be performed.