Lady Gaga to rock Copacabana Beach with a free concert for more than 1 million fans

RIO DE JANEIRO — Lady Gaga will give a free concert on Copacabana Beach Saturday night, the second such show in as many years organized by Rio de Janeiro's City Hall.
The show will be the biggest of the pop star's career, as it was for Madonna who also turned the expansive stretch of sand into a massive dance floor last year.
The large-scale performances are part of an effort led by City Hall to boost economic activity after Carnival and New Years' Eve festivities and the upcoming month-long Saint John's Day celebrations in June.
''It brings activity to the city during what was previously considered the low season – filling hotels and increasing spending in bars, restaurants, and retail, generating jobs and income for the population,'' said Osmar Lima, the city's secretary of economic development, in a statement released by Rio City Hall's tourism department last month.
Similar concerts are scheduled to take place every year in May at least until 2028.
Lady Gaga arrived in Rio in the early hours of Tuesday. The city has been alive with Gaga-mania since, as it geared up to welcome the Mother Monster for her first show in the country since 2012. Rio's metro employees danced to Lady Gaga's 2008 hit song ''LoveGame'' and gave instructions for Saturday in a video. A free exhibition celebrating her career sold out. And ''Little Monsters,'' as her fans are known, sang and danced in front of Copacabana Palace where the pop star is staying, in the hope of catching a glimpse of her.
Rio's City Hall said in a recent report that around 1.6 million people are expected to attend and that the show should inject at least 600 million reais (some $106 million) into Rio's economy, nearly 30% more than Madonna's show.
While the vast majority of attendees will be from Rio, the event is expected to attract Brazilians from across the country and international visitors.