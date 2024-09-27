Lady Gaga draws inspiration from her 'Joker' sequel character to create 'Harlequin' album

''He always used to say to me, 'If you stick with quality, you'll never go wrong,''' recalled Gaga, who had shared the stage with Bennett and collaborated on two albums: 2014's ''Cheek to Cheek'' and 2021's ''Love For Sale,'' which both won Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album. She said Bennett, who died at 96 in 2023, would have celebrated someone like herself who was excited to explore new horizons of ''what jazz can mean today and what music can be.''