When LaDonna Brave Bull Allard, a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, learned of what she called "the black snake" — a 1,170-mile-long underground pipeline that would stretch from the shale oil fields of northwest North Dakota to Illinois — she volunteered the use of her land to establish a resistance camp.

That camp became the base for a global protest movement against the Dakota Access pipeline, which Allard said would veer too close to sacred burial grounds, including the grave of one of her sons; could contaminate the region's water supplies if it ever leaked; and violated longstanding treaties between Native Americans and the federal government.

The movement stood not only for stopping the pipeline but also against excavating fossil fuels in general while embracing tribal sovereignty, environmental justice and the protection of water sources.

Allard, who died April 10 at her home in Fort Yates, N.D., was 64. The cause was brain cancer, her family said.

She established Sacred Stone Camp at Standing Rock at the confluence of the Cannonball and Missouri rivers in March 2016. Neighbors started bringing food, coffee and wood for a small core group. Indigenous youths spread the word across social media.

Within months, the resistance had turned into a cultural movement, with thousands of people — members of other tribes, environmental and civil rights activists, politicians — joining in, tucking into tents, tepees and trailers in camps across the prairie.

The movement also drew what Allard told Teen Vogue in 2017 were "spiritual leaders from every facet of every Indigenous people — Mongolians, the people out of Africa, India, China, Australia and New Zealand," as well as South America, Canada and the Midwestern United States, all to be part of one of the largest gatherings of Indigenous peoples in more than a century.

Pipeline construction began under President Barack Obama. But with demonstrations growing, the Obama administration blocked construction of part of the pipeline.

The reprieve was only temporary. President Donald Trump ordered the pipeline completed and the protest camps evacuated and razed. Environmental and Indigenous groups responded with legal challenges.

The fate of the $3.7 billion project now lies with the Biden administration and the courts. But while an environmental review continues, the pipeline remains in operation.

As one of the resistance leaders, Allard appeared on TV, wrote opinion pieces for newspapers, and traveled the world as a keynote speaker on Indigenous history and culture. She argued for the protection of sacred Indigenous lands everywhere. She worked on campaigns to encourage divestment from the fossil fuel industry, and she became an annual speaker at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

"This movement is not just about a pipeline," she wrote in 2017 on sacredstonecamp.org. "We are not fighting for a reroute, or a better process in the white man's courts."

Rather, she said, they were fighting for something much bigger: their rights and for the "liberation" of Mother Earth.

"We want every last oil and gas pipe removed from her body," she wrote. "We want healing. We want clean water. We want to determine our own future."

LaDonna Carole Brave Bull was born June 8, 1956, in Fort Yates to Valerie Lovejoy Brave Bull and Frank Brave Bull.

She spent much of her girlhood with her grandmothers, growing up all over, including the Dakotas, California, New England and Florida. She enrolled in Standing Rock Community College, transferred to Black Hills State College and graduated from the University of North Dakota at Grand Forks in 1990.

After college, she went to work for the Standing Rock Sioux as cultural resource planner. She also served as its historian and genealogist. She later helped the tribe create its office of historic preservation and a tourism office.