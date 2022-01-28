Gophers coach Ben Johnson saw the return of leading scorer Jamison Battle on Thursday night that gave his team a better chance to battle with Ohio State.

But Battle needed time to get back to playing at the All-Big Ten level he was before being sidelined. And the Gophers were no match for the No. 16 Buckeyes on the boards in a 75-64 loss at Williams Arena.

Battle, a 6-7 sophomore, led the Gophers and ranked sixth in the Big Ten in scoring with 18 points per game this season, but he was out with a non-COVID illness in last Saturday's 68-65 victory against Rutgers at home.

The Gophers (11-6, 2-6 in the Big Ten) were able to get their first Big Ten home win last weekend without three starters. But even with Battle and E.J. Stephens back into the starting lineup Thursday, Johnson seemed helpless watching just how much his team lacked depth in the frontcourt.

Battle led the Gophers with 15 points on 5-for-18 shooting. But E.J. Liddell controlled the paint with 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Buckeyes, who finished with 27 second-chance points on 20 offensive rebounds on Thursday. It was the most offensive boards for the program since 2016.

Gophers senior big man Eric Curry, who leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per game, missed his third straight game with a left ankle injury.

The Buckeyes (13-4, 6-2) were playing without starting guard Jamari Wheeler, who missed his first career game Thursday with a foot injury.

Freshman guard Malaki Branham, who had 35 points in a win at Nebraska this season, silenced the Minnesota crowd early with nine straight points in the first half, but the Gophers turned the momentum around with their zone defense.

Ohio State hadn't played since Jan. 18 since it had a game postponed last week after Nebraska was dealing with COVID-19 issues. Johnson thought the Buckeyes might show up a little rusty, but it was Battle that had to shake off a slow start with three points on 1-for-9 shooting in the first half.

Battle's only field goal in the opening period was a three-pointer to give the Gophers a 29-27 lead, but the Buckeyes controlled the glass enough to take a 32-30 halftime advantage.

The Gophers ranked 13th in the Big Ten in rebounding margin (minus-8.6) entering the night, but they were outrebounded by 11 in the first half, which included giving up 11 offensive rebounds.

Liddell nearly had a double-double in the first half with backup big men Treyton Thompson and Danny Ogele battling him while starter Charlie Daniels was on the bench with foul trouble.

Thompson had five points and four rebounds in the first half, including his third three-pointer in the last two games. The 7-foot freshman gave the Gophers length and an offensive threat, but the Buckeyes were too physical for him and his teammates in the paint.

Battle also didn't see his second shot fall until he answered an early run in the second half by the Buckeyes to score five straight points and pull Minnesota within 40-35.

After hitting eight of his team's 13 three-pointers en route to his career-high 32 points against Rutgers, Payton Willis wasn't as aggressive with Battle back, especially in the second half. Willis finished with 12 points and seven assists.

Battle's second three-pointer cut the Gophers' deficit to 52-46 midway through the second half, but Ohio State's 6-0 run was fueled entirely by second-chance points from Liddell and 6-8, 245-pound sophomore Zed Key to take a 12-point lead.

Liddell, Key, and Kyle Young combined for 49 points and 27 rebounds for the Buckeyes, who won their first game at the Barn since 2015.