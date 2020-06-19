WASHINGTON – The federal government's leadership in the coronavirus crisis has so faded that state and local health officials have been left to figure out on their own how to handle rising infections and to navigate conflicting signals from the White House.

About 800 Americans a day are still dying of COVID-19, a pace that, if sustained over the next few months, would yield more than 200,000 dead by the end of September. Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas all reported their largest one-day increases in new cases this week.

On Thursday, Oklahoma recorded 450 new cases, a single-day record for the third day in a row, and just days before President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an indoor campaign rally in Tulsa in defiance of his own administration's guidelines for "phased reopening."

Yet despite Trump's assurances Wednesday night during a Sean Hannity interview that the virus is "fading away," the Trump campaign is requiring rallygoers to sign a statement waiving their right to sue the campaign if they get sick.

That is hardly the only confused signal from Washington. While the president refuses to wear a mask, Surgeon General Jerome Adams has spent this week doing a round of television interviews to implore Americans to do so. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence insisted in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal this week that panic over a second wave was "overblown."

To public health experts, it is little mystery why Americans are confused. As the White House sends mixed messages, Washington's public health bully pulpit has largely fallen silent.

"As states are moving to reopen the economy, as people are increasing their social activities, it becomes even more important that the public understand the critical value in following public health guidance — wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, staying home if you're sick," said Dr. Richard Besser, a former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose regular briefings during the H1N1 pandemic of 2009 have been cited as a model of good crisis communications.

But, he added, "without that daily reinforcement, you have what is happening around the country — people not believing the pandemic is real, cases rising in some places and the possibility that some communities' health care systems will get overwhelmed."

In the early months of the pandemic, Trump made himself the center of daily coronavirus briefings, but when he ceded the lectern, health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, had a powerful platform to give guidance to the public.

But Trump gave up the daily appearances well over a month ago, after the ridicule that followed his suggestion that his health advisers look into injecting patients with disinfectants and using ultraviolet light inside their bodies. He took Fauci and another respected voice, Dr. Deborah Birx, the administration's coronavirus response coordinator, offstage with him.

States have been left to make do. In North Carolina, as Gov. Roy Cooper privately appealed over the weekend to Pence for the federal government to set up 100 test sites, health officials sought guidance from academics on what to tell the public.

In Texas, the conflicting messages were on full display this week, when mayors from the state's largest cities wrote a joint letter to Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, asking for the authority to require residents to wear masks in public. The governor's statewide policies do not require that, although he encourages it.

"It is important for the messaging on the state, federal and local level to be as consistent as possible," Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday, a black mask covering his face.

Left unsaid was that Trump has refused, by and large, to wear a face mask in public. When asked about what guidance, if any, he had received from the White House and the CDC as cases in his city and state ticked upward, Turner, a Democrat, paused for 10 seconds.

"You did get that answer?" he asked wryly. "It wasn't too nuanced, was it?"

In Washington, Trump's coronavirus task force is going through a slow death. The group remains intact but meets only twice a week, often for just an hour, and without the public component. It is being gradually overtaken, in attention and resources, by Operation Warp Speed, the crash effort to develop a vaccine and have 100 million doses ready by the end of the year.

That has left the country with no singular public voices updating citizens, businesses and state and local governments on best practices.

Some public health scientists and academics are talking about filling the void left by Washington and holding their own coronavirus briefings.

"I have thought about that," said Dr. Ashish Jha, the director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, "but part of me feels like at the end of the day, this is why we have a government; they have access to data that we don't and they can talk about policies and I can't."