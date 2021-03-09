Minnesota added another 140 COVID-19 deaths to the state's toll on Tuesday, including 138 that were only confirmed after identifying four labs that hadn't been disclosing test results as required.

State health officials on Tuesday said they are investigating why these four labs failed to meet Minnesota requirements for the timely reporting of COVID-19 test results.

The discovery of these labs led to the identification of another 37,000 test results, most of which were negative. The missing positive tests were used to verify that some additional deaths over the past five months in Minnesota were due to COVID-19, said Kris Ehresmann, state infectious disease director.

"We did not have the necessary information for verification until we received those lab reports," she said.

The increase of backlogged infections and deaths brought Minnesota's total in the pandemic to 6,696 COVID-19 deaths and 492,108 diagnosed infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the infectious disease.

Ehresmann said Minnesota's per capita COVID-19 death rate remains lower than most Midwest states even with the addition of the backlogged cases.

Minnesota has 924 labs processing COVID-19 test results, compared to 161 labs typically processing seasonal influenza test results.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm declined to identify the four labs that failed to meet Minnesota's reporting requirements because of an ongoing investigation that could result in administrative fines and penalties.

Exactly why the labs fell short on reporting is unclear. Malcolm said a reminder was being sent to all labs this week of the reporting requirements.

Discovery of the delinquent labs came in part because of reporting of outbreaks by long-term care facilities that weren't being matched with comparable test results.

Ehresmann said the lack of reporting by the four labs did not result in any delay in care or mitigation measures, because the long-term care facilities had become aware of their outbreaks separately.

Jeremy Olson