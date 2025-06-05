LA28 organizers confident Trump's latest travel ban won't affect Los Angeles Olympics

LOS ANGELES — Planning and preparation for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has made ''significant progress'' and organizers on Thursday expressed confidence that President Donald Trump's latest travel ban won't prevent games participants from entering the U.S.
''It was very clear in the directive that the Olympics require special consideration and I actually want to thank the federal government for recognizing that,'' LA28 chairman and president Casey Wasserman said during a news conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
''It's very clear that the federal government understands that that's an environment that they will be accommodating and provide for,'' he said. ''We have great confidence that that will only continue. It has been the case to date and it will certainly be the case going forward through the games.''
International Olympic Committee member Nicole Hoevertsz, who is chair of the Coordination Commission for LA28, anticipates the U.S. government will cooperate, as it did in hosting previous Olympics.
''That is something that we will be definitely looking at and making sure that it is guaranteed as well,'' she said. ''We are very confident that this is going to be accomplished. I'm sure this is going to be executed well.''
Sixteen IOC members wrapped up a three-day visit Thursday, having inspected multiple venue locations, including Dodger Stadium where they attended a Major League Baseball game between the New York Mets and the Dodgers.
The IOC's Coordination Commission was last in the city in November.
''We've seen significant progress,'' Hoevertsz said. ''We leave the city very confident with the road ahead.''