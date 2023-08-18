Introduction: The release of various professional team schedules shouldn't be that big of a deal because we already know pretty much every opponent already. But seeing the order does clarify some points, as evidenced again by Thursday's NBA schedule release. Host Michael Rand has some insights into what the Wolves' 82-game slate signals this year.

7:00: Rand is joined by Star Tribune sports columnist La Velle E. Neal for a look at this year's Twins, who have 40 games left and are in prime position to win the AL Central. They also get deep on how covering baseball has changed and note a significant Joe Mauer anniversary coming up.

30:00: The Vikings are opting for kicking stability, which is a smart move.

