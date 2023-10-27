Introduction: Host Michael Rand dives into the Wild and Vikings, finding an easy answer for their woes. The Wild aren't stopping pucks? Filip Gustavsson might not think so, but it probably has a lot to do with their defensive depth taking a big hit. The Vikings aren't running the ball how they want to this season? Maybe they miss their longtime 1,000-yard rusher, Dalvin Cook.

9:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand to talk about the World Series between the surprising Diamondbacks and Rangers — and what it can tell us about the Twins' path forward. They also get into Gophers football, while Neal shares insights on St. Thomas.

29:00: The Michigan sign stealing scandal has reached the Gophers; LeBron's minutes restriction lasted exactly one game.

