Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the complicated world of WNBA free agency, which includes the Lynx, charter travel and superstar Breanna Stewart.

7:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for a breakdown of Neal's five moves he would make if he were the Vikings this offseason. Plus he tries to talk himself into liking the trade of Luis Arraez.

27:00: The Twins made yet another trade on Monday; the Vikings are in the thick of their pursuit of a defensive coordinator; and the Wolves lost to another bad team.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports