Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the latest bad piece of injury news for budding Twins star Royce Lewis, who had to leave Tuesday's 5-3 victory over Detroit with left groin tightness. Even the usually optimistic Lewis sounded downtrodden after the game, with another injury threatening to derail yet another promising season. Plus Rand notes the departure of Kyle Anderson from the Wolves to Golden State and what it might mean for their playing style.

10:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins the show to talk with Rand about five big subjects: the future of U.S. Soccer, the Wild's free agency moves, the Loons' recent swoon, the Wolves' offseason and what the Twins should do with Max Kepler.

34:00: An NFL mock draft rant.

