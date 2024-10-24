LOS ANGELES — LA prosecutors want Erik and Lyle Menendez resentenced in the 1989 killings of their parents, official says.
LA prosecutors want Erik and Lyle Menendez resentenced in the 1989 killings of their parents, official says
LA prosecutors want Erik and Lyle Menendez resentenced in the 1989 killings of their parents, official says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 24, 2024 at 8:24PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
South Florida men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim has died at age 43.