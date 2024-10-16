La Nina could soon arrive. Here's what that means for winter weather

The waviness of the jet stream can also cause more frequent cold outbreaks, particularly in the central and southern U.S. Borisoff said snowfall is difficult to predict and highly dependent on the storm and path it takes, but noted that New England, New York and the Great Lakes region tend to be snowier during La Nina winters, but that is never a guarantee. The southern and southeastern regions of the U.S. are farther away from the active storm track and tend to be drier and warmer than normal.