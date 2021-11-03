LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is on a trip to the U.N. climate conference in Scotland, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, his office said in a posting on his official Twitter account.
"He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated," his office said in a tweet.
The tweet did not specify the location of the hotel, but Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar confirmed that the mayor was in in Glasgow.
Garcetti's office did not immediately disclose any additional information.
