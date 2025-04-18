LA is betting central with money on the Lakers and Clippers as the NBA playoffs begin

LAS VEGAS — The Lakers often attract large betting interest anyway, but the controversial midseason trade that landed Luka Doncic from Dallas has people emptying their bank accounts to put money on Los Angeles.
And the money, mostly fueled by casual bettors, is still coming.
BetMGM trading manager Halvor Egeland said 99% of the bets on the Lakers' opening-round NBA playoffs series against Minnesota is on LA. That series opens Saturday in Los Angeles.
''It's pretty much all Lakers money coming in so far in the series,'' Egeland said. ''I think they opened up -160 (favorites), and we've taken some bigger bets on it. There's excitement around the Lakers for sure, but it's surprising how much we've taken on the Lakers.''
LeBron James and the Lakers now are -200 favorites at BetMGM to beat the Timberwolves.
Caesars Sportsbook also has been hit hard with bets on the Lakers, who are drawing strong money to win the Western Conference and NBA Finals.
''It's been kind of a running theme for a few months now,'' Caesars pro basketball lead trader David Lieberman said.
They went from about 40-1 at Caesars to win the championship before the Doncic trade to now 10-1.