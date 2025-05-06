LA firefighters union leaders suspended after audit finds $800,000 in undocumented spending

LOS ANGELES — Top officials at the Los Angeles firefighters labor union were suspended Monday after an audit conducted by its parent organization found over $800,000 in credit card spending, some of it by the union's president, could not be accounted for.
The International Association of Fire Fighters, which oversees firefighter unions across the country, wrote in a letter to the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City that it would be placing the union under a conservatorship to properly manage its finances. The union represents more than 3,600 members of the Los Angeles Fire Department, according to its LinkedIn.
According to the letter from IAFF President Edward Kelly, the organization voted to suspend union President Freddy Escobar and two other officials who made thousands of credit card transactions with no receipts or other documentation justifying them.
Escobar posted a statement on his Instagram account denying the allegations.
''I'm going to defend myself because I have nothing to hide and I have always worked for the benefit of our membership for the greater good,'' the post said. ''These false allegations are disgusting and politically motivated by those who want to attack the union and me personally and I'm going to clear my name."
The union's troubles began in October 2024, when an officer flagged concerns about improper record-keeping to the parent organization. An investigation found that then-secretary Adam Walker transferred, without authorization, more than $80,000 from the union's nonprofit to support firefighters and families directly into his personal bank accounts, according to IAFF.
Investigators found that after moving those funds, Walker paid off substantial personal debts such as mortgage and loan payments, as well as casino cash ATM withdrawals.
He was suspended for ''breach of fiduciary responsibility and misappropriation of funds,'' Kelly said. Contact information could not be located for requesting comment from Walker.