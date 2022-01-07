LA CROSSE, Wis. — Prosecutors have charged a La Crosse woman with after her 10-month-old son ingested heroin.

The La Crosse Tribune reported 32-year-old Jessica Borger was charged Thursday with child neglect causing great bodily harm and bail jumping for allegedly violating a no-contact order with the child.

According to a criminal complaint, first responders were called to a residence on Dec. 22 on a report of a infant choking. Borger allegedy told police she had the child in her arms when he spit up bodily fluids and his lips and face turned blue.

The first responders gave the child Narcan, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, and took him to a hospital. Borger said a guest used heroin and probably left some behind where the child could consume it.

Online court records didn't list an attorney for Borger.

She was released from jail Dec. 25 with a provision that she have no contact with the infant or the infant's residence. She allegedly entered the residence without the child's father's consent on New Year's Eve, according to the complaint.