LA CROSSE, Wis. — La Crosse has a relatively small Muslim community, but it's ready to assist any immigrants from Afghanistan who settle in the area.

Wahhab Khandker says that Othman Bin Affan Mosque in La Crosse has provided resources to Afghans being treated in La Crosse hospitals and is working with a larger group helping raise funds and supplies for nearly 13,000 Afghans housed at Fort McCoy.

"We are in touch asking what we can do over there," Khandker said. "We will take care of anyone who comes to La Crosse."

Fort McCoy is one of eight military installations across the country housing Afghan immigrants who fled their country after the United States ended its 20-year military mission in Afghanistan last month, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

Khandker is a member of Afghan Refugee Aid Coordination La Crosse, a group created in August to support Afghan immigrants staying at Fort McCoy as they await their permanent living arrangements in the United States. The group consists of 88 people from 36 organizations and has been meeting regularly to raise funds and spread the message that the immigrants are welcome in western Wisconsin. Khandker doesn't use the term "refugee" to describe the newcomers and prefers to call the newcomers "immigrants."

Khandker, a professor emeritus of economics at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse who retired last year, hasn't been to Fort McCoy but maintains contact with people who have. Through his work with the La Crosse group, Khandker identified three areas of need:

Clothing: He said many of the immigrants left Afghanistan with the clothing on their backs and described a female who has been wearing the same dress every day.

Communication: He said most immigrants still have relatives in Afghanistan and are having difficulty making contact with them.

Food: Muslims require meat meant for human consumption be slaughtered according to Islamic law. Khandker said there is only one place in La Crosse that sells Halal food.

Khandker said the immigrants at Fort McCoy have been able to meet their spiritual needs. Muslims pray five times a day and can do so on their own.

"Prayer doesn't necessarily require clergy," he said. "It's just between you and God. It's not fancy or a difficult thing to do. We don't need an intermediary."

Khandker said Fort McCoy has plenty of space for the faithful to pray, but there is a shortage of Qur'ans. He said a Muslim organization from Chicago has provided 1,500 Qur'ans since the immigrants arrived.

While Othman Bin Affan is the closest mosque to Fort McCoy, Khandker said it isn't large enough to provide large-scale assistance. He said the local mosque has provided a dozen Korans and prayer rugs to immigrants being treated at Gundersen.

"We are only 60 people here," he said. "We are limited in what we can do."

Khandker said if Afghan immigrants choose to settle in La Crosse, the mosque will likely require a larger facility. He arrived in La Crosse in 1983 and has seen the Muslim community steadily grow. A call to prayer last week drew nearly 20 men to the mosque.

"When I came to La Crosse, I didn't know any Muslims over here," he said. "Our members are either doctors, professors, engineers or businessmen. We give a lot of service to the community. We contribute as much as possible."