MADISON, Wis. — An Army National Guard member from Wisconsin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and has agreed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the incident.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Abram Markofski, of La Crosse, pleaded guilty to one of four counts in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, the State Journal reported.

The charge of of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Sentencing before a federal judge is scheduled for Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C.

According to the plea deal, Markofski has agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement agents about the events on Jan. 6 when a mob stormed the Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the November presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump.

He will also allow agents to review any of his social media accounts.

Markofski agreed to stipulate that he traveled from Wisconsin with Brandon Nelson, of Madison, to Washington to attend a Trump rally then went into the Capitol.

Nelson is also charged in the case and is scheduled for a plea hearing on Sept. 15.

Other Wisconsin men charged with taking part in the riot have status conferences set later this month. They include Michael Fitzgerald of Janesville, Kevin Loftus of Eau Claire and Joshua Munn of Melrose.