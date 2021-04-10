LA CROSSE, Wis. — A La Crosse man has been charged in his third child sexual assault case.

Vanin Dell McKinnon was charged Thursday with repeated sexual assault of a child and causing a child to view sexual activity, according to online court records.

According to the criminal complaint, McKinnon sexually assaulted a young girl over a four-year period between 2008 and 2012. The girl was 4 years old when the abuse began, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

She told police that McKinnon was supposed to be watching her while her mother was away at work. She said he told her not to tell anyone.

Online court records don't list an attorney for McKinnon in the case. He's due to make his initial court appearance April 26.

McKinnon is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence after he was convicted in 2019 of repeatedly assaulting a pre-teen girl in La Crosse. His record also includes a 2009 misdemeanor conviction for having sex with a 16-year-old girl in La Crosse County.