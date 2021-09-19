LA CROSSE, Wis. — Authorities say members of the La Crosse Fire department rescued five canoeists who became stranded on the La Crosse River Saturday evening.
Captain Greg Temp said rescue crews responded to a call shortly before 8 p.m. and found the five people clinging to a tree in the water.
The department used two of their inflatable boats to reach the canoeists and return them safely to shore. No injuries were reported, according to WXOW-TV.
The La Crosse River flows into the Mississippi River in the city of La Crosse.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Nation
Emmys: 'Crown,' 'Lasso,' 'Queen's Gambit,' streaming triumph
Netflix's "The Crown" and "The Queen's Gambit" combined with Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" to sweep top series honors at the Sunday's Emmy Awards, a first for streaming services that cemented their rise to prominence in the television industry.
Local
Wisconsin Muslim Americans promoting new narrative since 911
Twenty years ago, as Muslim Americans joined others mourning the victims of the 9/11 attacks, they also faced the increased threat of Islamophobia.
Local
6 decades removed from last big flood, La Crosse not resting
The city of La Crosse hasn't experienced a flood that triggered a flood insurance claim in nearly six decades, but Sarah Rafajko doesn't want city residents to become complacent.
Local
Racially motivated crime raises questions in Minnesota town
July. That is the first time the Cold Spring Police Department reported a racially-motivated crime in 2021, after a vehicle with a block of granite on the accelerator crashed into the home of a multiracial family.
Business
As insurers retreat from oil projects, Enbridge says coverage will be harder to get
Enbridge tells regulators that while it has required coverage now for Line 3, the pipeline insurance market is tightening.