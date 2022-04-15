LA CROSSE, Wis. — The La Crosse Common Council has voted to remove a Russian flag from the city's airport.
The La Crosse Tribune reported the council voted Thursday to remove the flag in a show of support for Ukraine, which is fighting to blunt a Russian invasion.
The council debated whether the move would amount to an insult to the Russian city of Dubna, a La Crosse sister city since 1990. But council member Larry Sleznikow, who proposed removing the flag, said he's not comfortable with flying a Russian flag when the country is attacking Ukrainian civilians.
The council ultimately voted to remove the Russian flag, replace it with a Ukrainian flag and hang up a message expressing solidarity with Dubna.
