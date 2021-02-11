D'Angelo Russell sat out Wednesday's 119-112 loss to the Clippers because of left leg soreness, so of course this was going to be the day that Karl-Anthony Towns returned from his extended absence after contracting COVID-19 last month.

It just seems like when one is available, the other isn't. That's how it has gone for the Wolves since they traded for Russell a year ago, with him and Towns only playing together a total of five times.

But the Wolves were happy and relieved to have their best player in Towns, especially after the hardships his family endured, with Towns saying multiple family members died because of the virus. Towns was healthy, and that's good news for Towns the person. That he is now healthy enough to play in NBA games again -- and seem to have avoided any long-term effects the virus can cause -- is something the Wolves and fans shouldn't take for granted.

Regardless of outcome, it was refreshing to see Towns looking like himself again, as he announced his presence with a putback dunk and a three-pointer on consecutive possessions in the first quarter.

He finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in 31 minutes while Naz Reid had 23. The Wolves had no answer for Kawhi Leonard and Lou Williams as they led the Clippers, who were without Paul George, with 36 and 27 respectively. Leonard added eight rebounds and five assists.

With Towns in the game, the dynamic of the Wolves' offense changed from the last few weeks even with Russell out. Josh Okogie, who looked adrift on that end of the floor, suddenly had Towns to play off again, and he scored 10 in the first half. The Wolves led by as much as 13 in the first half as Towns totaled nine points, six rebounds and two assists.

Towns exited the first quarter after playing just over seven minutes, but a pair of former Washington Huskies, Jaden McDaniels and Jaylen Nowell, picked up the slack on the second unit. McDaniels had four blocks in the first half while Nowell provided the offensive punch with seven while Towns rested.

The Clippers have championship aspirations and after the Wolves led 44-31 in the second quarter, they weren't going to let this turn into a rout. They rallied the rest of the half with Towns back on the floor and behind a combined 30 points from Williams and Leonard in the first half, they closed it to 53-47 by halftime.

The Clippers made some adjustments in the third quarter, and that was to let Okogie do whatever he wanted to offensively while guarding the other four players on the court. It worked as OKogie shot 0-for-5 in the quarter (4-for-14 for the game) while the Clippers eventually opened up their first significant lead of the night 63-58. Leonard tried to take advantage of the Wolves' second unit the rest of the quarter, but the Wolves' youngsters held their own and trailed 80-73 headed into the fourth.

Reid made it a close game again as he opened the fourth with an offensive flurry that was lacking for the Wolves in the third. After hitting a few around the rim, he made a three that pulled the Wolves within 86-84 and caused the Clippers to call timeout.

The Clippers reeled off a 10-3 run behind five from Williams that put them ahead 96-87 with 6:58 to play as Towns re-entered, but two straight turnovers, which included a clear-path foul on Ricky Rubio, extended the Clippers' lead to 13. The Wolves couldn't make much of a charge from there as Leonard, who hit dagger shot after dagger shot, and Williams took turns taking over down the stretch, try as Towns might.