ST. LOUIS — Jordan Kyrou had his third career hat trick, Jordan Binnington made 41 saves, and the St. Louis Blues beat the New York Rangers 5-2 on Thursday night.

Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for St. Louis.

Adam Fox and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers.

The Blues have gone 8-4-0 since Drew Bannister became interim coach, replacing Craig Berube.

The Rangers have lost three straight (0-2-1) for the first time all season. New York has won just two of its last seven games and is 8-8-1 in its last 17 games after starting the season 18-4-1.

Binnington continued his trend of solid starts since Christmas. He is 4-1-0 and has won three consecutive starts. Igor Shesterkin stopped 15 shots for the Rangers.

Kyrou completed his hat trick when he scored unassisted at 7:01 of the third period. He picked up a cross-ice pass from Zac Jones and scored on a breakaway.

Kyrou had hat tricks last March 11 at Columbus and on Dec. 19, 2022, at Vancouver.

The Blues scored their second power-play goal in four chances at 9:26 of the second period when Saad put the puck in the back of the net for a 3-1 lead. It came after the Rangers had killed off back-to-back penalties earlier in the period.

It was the 14th power-play goal this season for St. Louis and the team's first go-ahead power-play goal of the season. The Blues' power play entered the game ranked last in the NHL.

The Rangers entered the game tied for the fifth best in the NHL in the penalty kill and had enjoyed a perfect PK in its last three games (5 for 5). New York has allowed 19 power-play goals, tied for the second fewest in the NHL.

Two goals put the Blues ahead in the first period after the Rangers opened the scoring.

St. Louis tied it on a goal by Kyrou, who scored on a wrist shot from the right circle, at 4:02

Kyrou got his second goal on the power play at 7:30 to put the Blues ahead 2-1. The goal came on passes from Thomas to Buchnevich to Kyrou.

Fox scored on a loose rebound in front of the net at 1:50 of the first period.

Trocheck scored New York's second goal on the power play at 10:58 of the third period.

UP NEXT:

Rangers: At Washington on Saturday.

Blues: Host Boston on Saturday night.

