Sports

Kylian Mbappé scores on his debut for Real Madrid in UEFA Super Cup

Kylian Mbappé has scored on his debut for Real Madrid.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 14, 2024 at 8:35PM

WARSAW, Poland — Kylian Mbappé has scored on his debut for Real Madrid.

The France captain shot into the top corner off Jude Bellingham's pass in the 68th minute to put Madrid 2-0 ahead against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Federico Valverde scored the opener for the Spanish champions.

Mbappé joined Madrid to fulfill his childhood dream after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired.

__

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Yankees’ Aaron Judge becomes fastest to 300 homers, reaching in 955 games to Kiner’s 1,087

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 300th homer, reaching that milestone faster than any other player when he connected against the Chicago White Sox during a 10-2 victory on Wednesday night.

Sports

Judge becomes fastest to reach 300 homers, Soto connects again as Yankees beat White Sox 10-2

Sports

Brewers win 5-4 to snap 3-game skid and end Dodgers' 5-game winning streak