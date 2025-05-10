Kylee Johnson's two-run homer in 7th rallies Clemson to 2-1 victory over Florida State for ACC title

Seminoles starter Ashtyn Danley allowed two hits and three walks in three shutout innings to begin the game. Julia Apsel followed with three hitless innings, but she was replaced by Jazzy Francik (10-3) after issuing a leadoff walk to Marian Collins. Francik struck out Taylor Pipkens on three pitches, but Johnson homered to center field on a 2-2 pitch to put the Tigers ahead.