As people across the U.S. and Minnesota grapple with the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, several Vikings players are working through their foundations and charitable partners to help out.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph and his wife Jordan donated $25,000 to Second Harvest Heartland on Monday, to provide 82,000 meals for families in the Twin Cities and kick off a Virtual Food and Fund Drive. Rudolph, the Vikings’ nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award each of the past three seasons, hopes to raise $200,000 through the fundraising drive.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen and his wife Caitlin have also donated $25,000 to Second Harvest Heartland through their charitable foundation to provide meals for Twin Cities families.

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr is offering $500 emergency grants to current and former scholarship recipients through his Raise The Barr Foundation, which works to help single mothers finish post-secondary education. Through the first weekend Barr’s foundation offered the program, it had approved 34 grants for a total of $17,000, and Barr posted on Instagram over the weekend that all applications through the program would be approved for the one-time grant.

Former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway with The Sheridan Story on a hunger relief campaign for students on free and reduced lunch at schools in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin. Greenway and his wife Jenni donated $10,000 to their Lead the Way Foundation as part of the campaign.

The Vikings announced last Friday they are contributing $250,000 to community efforts — most notably the Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities and the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund for Coronavirus — as the effects of the outbreak started to mount in the Twin Cities. Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf matched the $250,000 donation through the Wilf Family Foundation, bringing the total commitment to $500,000 for various causes.