Kyle Larson is ready for another busy May with 'the Double' on deck. But first, he defends at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kyle Larson isn't quite ready to start thinking about his return to the Indianapolis 500.
That will change by Sunday night.
And he would like nothing better than to have those thoughts of ''the Double'' — running every lap of the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day Memorial Day weekend — enter his consciousness than in victory lane at Kansas Speedway, where Larson will be defending his win from a year ago in the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.
''I haven't really thought about it much at all. Just kind of been excited about these upcoming races and tracks we can run well at,'' Larson said before Cup Series practice and qualifying Saturday. ''I think once the checkered flag flies here at Kansas, I'll be excited about Indy, because I'll be headed to Indy.''
He has qualifying on deck at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next weekend.
Larson certainly had a memorable month of May last year, when he roared around the outside of Chris Buescher and beat him to the finish line by 0.001 seconds to win the race at Kansas Speedway. He headed from there to Indianapolis, where weather made for a stressful race weekend and ultimately scuttled his shot at completing all 1,100 laps.
Larson was among the leading cars in the rain-delayed Indy 500 until a late penalty for speeding on pit lane left him 18th. He then hopped a plane to Charlotte, where rain there kept him from making a single lap in the Cup Series race.
''It's been a bit busy for me here, just with a lot of racing I've done,'' said Larson, who was involved in a hard crash in his sprint car at nearby Lakeside Speedway in the High Limit Racing series Friday night.