Kyle Larson dominates and claims an emotional Cup victory at Bristol Motor Speedway

''One of my quotes that I like to think about a lot is, ‘Don't let a crisis go to waste,''' said Logano, whose foundation committed $250,000 to Helene relief after he toured the storm's path last October. ''A crisis like that presented a huge opportunity for all of us to band together and impact some people that just got their lives wiped out. It's some pretty heavy stuff up there. The great news is there's a lot of comeback.''