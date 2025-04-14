Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin renew rivalry at Bristol with their seventh 1-2 finish

A second consecutive victory at Bristol Motor Speedway was especially sweet for Kyle Larson, and one reason loomed large in his rearview mirror.
The Hendrick Motorsports star fended off several challenges for the lead by Denny Hamlin as they ran in the top two positions for 251 of 500 laps — and with Larson always in first on the 0.533-mile oval.
In the best current rivalry on NASCAR's premier circuit, it was the seventh 1-2 finish for the duo, but the first time that Larson emerged on top.
And with his 31st Cup victory, Larson prevented Hamlin from winning a third consecutive race — a point he gleefully made while celebrating on the frontstretch.
''If Denny is in front of me, it could be a totally different story and be really hard to pass him, but glad to stop his three-peat,'' Larson said, pausing to laugh with a lighthearted point at the crowd. ''We hate to see him win, as I'm sure you guys do, too.''
Though Bristol had no contact or flared tempers as in their past skirmishes at Kansasand Pocono, Larson and Hamlin seem on a collision course for the 2025 championship heading into NASCAR's only off weekend of the season.
Larson is ranked second and Hamlin third in NASCAR advanced metrics that evaluate drivers on passing, defense, speed, restarts and pit stops. In the regular-season points standings, Hamlin is second and Larson fourth despite recent stumbles.
The pit crew of Larson's No. 5 Chevrolet was overhauled before Darlington Raceway, where he crashed twice in the April 6 race (the latter wreck brought out a caution that helped Hamlin earn his second win in a row ).