Kyle Hamilton's versatility earns him the top safety spot in AP rankings

Kyle Hamilton has quickly proved that he can be a jack of all trades on Baltimore's stellar defense, thriving in the slot, the box or as a deep safety.
But it was the decision to move Hamilton to free safety midway through last season that helped eliminate the big plays and boost the Ravens' defense.
Hamilton's talent and versatility helped him earn the honor of being voted the top safety in the league by The Associated Press.
A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at safety, basing selections on current status entering the 2025 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second- through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.
Hamilton got five first place-votes, one second and one third to claim the top spot. Detroit's Kerby Joseph got the other three first-place votes and finished second.
Green Bay's Xavier McKinney, Detroit's Brian Branch and Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers rounded out the top five.
Atlanta's Jessie Bates, Tampa Bay's Antoine Winfield Jr., Miami's Minkah Fitzpatrick, Denver's Brandon Jones, Arizona's Budda Baker and Houston's C.J. Gardner-Johnson also received votes.
1. KYLE HAMILTON, Baltimore Ravens