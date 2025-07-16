Kyle Hamilton's versatility earns him the top safety spot in AP rankings

Hamilton has been the most important piece on Baltimore's defense thanks in large part to his versatility. He has the ability to stop the run, excel against the pass and rush the quarterback and was voted a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and second-teamer last season. Hamilton played the majority of his snaps starting in Week 11 last season as a free safety and the Ravens went from allowing 4.7 pass plays of at least 20 yards per game to 1.6 after the switch.