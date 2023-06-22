MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Farmer hit a game-winning single that scored automatic runner Willi Castro from third base and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in 10 innings on Wednesday night.

Farmer's line drive fell in front of Jarren Duran, who was playing shallow in center field, scoring Castro and snapping Minnesota's three-game losing streak. Michael A Taylor dropped a sacrifice bunt that moved Castro to third base, setting up the potential winning run.

Max Kepler homered for the second straight game for the Twins and added an RBI single. Minnesota had lost five of its last six games.

Reliever Jovani Moran (1-2) earned the win for the Twins, stranding Boston's automatic runner at second. He intentionally walked pinch hitter Adam Duvall, and struck out two in the inning.

Kaleb Ort (1-1) took the loss for the Red Sox, who had their six-game winning streak halted. Designated hitter Justin Turner had a pair of hits, including a solo homer in the third, and drove in two runs.

The Red Sox tied the game in the eighth after Masataka Yoshida walked. David Hamilton made his major league debut by pinch running and stealing second before scoring on Triston Casas' double.

It was the second blown save in 11 chances for Minnesota's Jhoan Duran.

EARLY EXIT

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and slugger Joey Gallo were ejected from the game in the fourth inning after Gallo argued with home plate umpire David Rackley. Gallo struck out looking for the second straight at-bat and immediately turned and argued with Rackley.

Baldelli came out quickly from the dugout and had an extended argument with Rackley and crew chief Chris Guccione. Gallo was thrown out as he went out to play the field, leading Baldelli to come back out and argue again.

TRAINERS ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Corey Kluber was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and Hamilton was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. Kluber picked up his first career save in Tuesday's win when he pitched the final three innings, but he gave four runs on three homers in the 10-4 victory. … C Reese McGuire left the game in the sixth inning with a right oblique strain as a result of a swing.

Twins: RHP Jorge López was on the field pregame doing pitcher's fielding practice, three days after he was placed on the 15-day injured list for mental health reasons. … RHP Kenta Maeda will make his return from the injured list to start Friday's game in Detroit. Maeda has been out since April 27 with a right triceps strain.

UP NEXT

RHP Joe Ryan (7-4, 3.30 ERA) starts Thursday for Minnesota in the finale of the four-game series. Alex Cora said it's likely LHP Brandon Walter would be called up to make the start for Boston, though the manager said the team could also use an opener. Walter, 26, would be making his major league debut.

