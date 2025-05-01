Kyle Busch was once kicked out of a track for being too young. Now the NASCAR champ turns 40

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch was hyped for NASCAR greatness long before he was a teenager by his Hall of Fame nominee brother, who vowed ''if you think I'm good, wait until you see my little brother.''
Busch's debut in a NASCAR national series race was delayed, though, when he turned up at California Speedway in 2001 intent to run the Truck Series race. He dominated practice in a race sponsored by Marlboro but, because he was only 16 at the time, was ruled ineligible to compete over NASCAR's interpretation of the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.
The MSA prohibited individuals under 18 from participating in events sponsored by tobacco companies. And because NASCAR at the time was sponsored by Winston, the series eventually adopted its own rule six weeks later implementing a minimum age requirement of 18 that began in 2002.
Busch had no choice but to move to the American Speed Association National Tour, and then ARCA after graduating early from his Las Vegas high school.
Fast-forward to Friday when Busch celebrates his 40th birthday as a two-time Cup Series champion headed to Texas Motor Speedway with 232 national series victories. Kurt Busch, his older brother by seven years and a nominee last week to next year's Hall of Fame class, has one Cup title and 43 career national series victories.
Busch can now laugh at his experience 24 years ago at California Speedway, where he went on to win five Cup races, including the last one in 2023 before the track was shuttered by NASCAR.
''Shut that place down,'' he said, noting the irony that he's now sponsored by zone nicotine pouches, which has an additional relationship with online retailer Nicokick. ''Full circle moment.''
Busch celebrated his birthday early — over the Easter weekend, which was NASCAR's only break of the 38-race schedule — with a vacation with wife, Samantha. They left their two children home and Samantha made a heartfelt social media post honoring her husband.