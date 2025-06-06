Wires

Kyiv mayor says 4 people have died in the capital after a Russian missile and drone attack across Ukraine

Kyiv mayor says 4 people have died in the capital after a Russian missile and drone attack across Ukraine.

The Associated Press
June 6, 2025 at 5:24AM

KYIV, Ukraine — Kyiv mayor says 4 people have died in the capital after a Russian missile and drone attack across Ukraine.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Kyiv mayor says 4 people have died in the capital after a Russian missile and drone attack across Ukraine

Kyiv mayor says 4 people have died in the capital after a Russian missile and drone attack across Ukraine.

Wires

Judge puts temporary hold on Trump's ban on US entry for incoming foreign students at Harvard

Wires

The Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-110 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals