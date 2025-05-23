KYIV, Ukraine — Kyiv comes under a massive Russian drone and missile attack with explosions heard throughout city.
Kyiv comes under a massive Russian drone and missile attack with explosions heard throughout city
Kyiv comes under a massive Russian drone and missile attack with explosions heard throughout city.
The Associated Press
May 23, 2025 at 11:58PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Kyiv comes under a massive Russian drone and missile attack with explosions heard throughout city
Kyiv comes under a massive Russian drone and missile attack with explosions heard throughout city.