HOLMEN, Wis. — Convenience store chain Kwik Trip is poised to open its 800th store this week.
The La Crosse Tribune reported the chain is set to open the milestone store in Holmen at 5 a.m. on Thursday. The store will be about 9,000-square-feet and will feature a car wash and a grocery market with fresh food delivered daily.
La Crosse-based Kwik Trip employs more than 32,000 employees across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Nation
State legislatures in US poised to act on abortion rights
Early in the new year, the Vermont House of Representatives is due to begin debate on an amendment that would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution and send the question to voters in the fall.
Local
2021: The best and most memorable
It was a year that will not soon be forgotten.
Local
Child support worker arrested for allegedly taking bribes
Investigators are probing whether a Milwaukee County child support worker cleared dozens of liens for unpaid support in exchange for bribes.
Local
Man charged after Christmas Eve killing at Michigan cabin
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with murder in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of a man at a cabin in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Local
Kwik Trip chain poised to open 800th store
Convenience store chain Kwik Trip is poised to open its 800th store this week.