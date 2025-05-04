Sports

Kurtz triples, scores and Ferguson retires 3 straight in the 9th to lift A's over Marlins 3-2

May 4, 2025 at 8:49PM

MIAMI — Rookie Nick Kurtz tripled with one out in the ninth inning and scored on a pinch hit by Tyler Soderstrom to lift the Athletics to a 3-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Kurtz sent an 0-1 pitch from Anthony Bender (1-1) down the left-field line and Soderstrom singled up the middle two pitches later to give the Athletics the three-game series and improve to an AL-best 13-7 on the road.

The Athletics (19-16) grabbed the lead in the second when Miguel Andujar and Jacob Wilson led off with singles against Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Both scored on a two-out double by Gio Urshela. Dane Myers threw Urshela out at home on a single by Jhonny Pereda to end the inning.

Miami tied it in the fourth with a two-out, bases-empty rally off Athletics starter JP Sears. Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers had base hits and Myers drove in both with a double.

Sears allowed two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Mitch Spence (1-0) got five outs for the win and Tyler Ferguson retired three straight for his first save.

Cabrera gave up two runs on seven hits in 5 2/3.

Key moment

Kurtz notched his first extra-base hit in his 11th game since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas. Soderstrom moved from first base to the outfield to get the 6-foot-5 Kurtz in the lineup.

Key stat

Athletics closer Mason Miller was unavailable after throwing 28 pitches Saturday and blowing the save on a walk-off grand slam by Stowers.

Up next

Athletics: RHP Luis Severino (1-3, 3.30) starts Monday in the first of three against Seattle to begin a six-game homestand. The Mariners will start RHP Bryce Miller (2-3, 3.52).

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-3, 8.31) starts Monday's opener of a three-game series against the Dodgers, who have not named a starter.

