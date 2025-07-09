Kurtz hits a grand slam, Butler adds 2 HRs as Athletics dominate Braves 10-1

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nick Kurtz hit a grand slam, Lawrence Butler homered twice and the Athletics beat the Atlanta Braves 10-1 on Tuesday night.
The Braves have lost five straight and seven of eight.
Jeffrey Springs (7-6) pitched six innings and gave up a run — a solo shot by Eli White in the fifth — on six hits.
Butler led off the first inning with an inside-the-park home run. Jacob Wilson was hit on the wrist by the next pitch and was replaced by pinch-runner Max Schuemann before Brent Rooker and Max Muncy each hit two-run homers to make it 5-0.
Butler hit a solo shot in the third to make it 10-0.
Didier Fuentes (0-3) — the youngest active player in the majors at 20 years and 21 days old — pitched one-plus innings and gave up eight runs on five hits, which included three homers.
Justin Sterner threw two hitless innings of relief before Elvis Alvarado pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the Athletics.
All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (back tightness) did not play for the Braves.