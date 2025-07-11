Kurdish separatist fighters in Iraq begin laying down weapons as part of peace process with Turkey

SULAYMANIYAH, Iraq — Fighters with a Kurdish separatist militant group that has waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkey began laying down their weapons in a symbolic ceremony on Friday in northern Iraq, the first concrete step toward a promised disarmament as part of a peace process.
The Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, announced in May that it would disband and renounce armed conflict, ending four decades of hostilities. The move came after PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, who has been imprisoned on an island near Istanbul since 1999, urged his group in February to convene a congress and formally disband and disarm.
Öcalan renewed his call in a video message broadcast Wednesday, saying, ''I believe in the power of politics and social peace, not weapons.''
In Turkey, Devlet Bahceli, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's nationalist ally who initiated the peace process, welcomed the development.
''Starting today, members of the separatist terrorist organization have begun surrendering their weapons in groups, marking historic developments that signal the end of a dark era,'' Bahceli said in a written statement. ''These are exceptionally important days for both Turkey and our region.''
Bahceli, who has traditionally maintained a hard-line stance against the PKK, had surprised everyone in October, when he suggested in parliament that Öcalan could be granted parole, if he renounced violence and disbanded the PKK.
The PKK issued a statement from the fighters laying down their weapons, who called themselves the "Peace and Democratic Society Group,'' saying that they had disarmed ''as a gesture of goodwill and a commitment to the practical success'' of the peace process.
''We will henceforth continue our struggle for freedom, democracy, and socialism through democratic politics and legal means,'' the statement said.