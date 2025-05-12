Wires

Kurdish militants decide to disband and disarm as part of peace initiative with Turkey, Kurdish media report

Kurdish militants decide to disband and disarm as part of peace initiative with Turkey, Kurdish media report.

The Associated Press
May 12, 2025 at 6:17AM

ANKARA, Turkey — Kurdish militants decide to disband and disarm as part of peace initiative with Turkey, Kurdish media report.

