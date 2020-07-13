Defending champion Clay Kucera of Chaska Town Course is one of 156 golfers in the Minnesota State Amateur, a three-day tournament that starts Monday at Edina Country Club.

Kucera will be in an opening day threesome with 2018 champion Van Holmgren of Pioneer Creek and 2017 champion David Carothers of Windsong Farm.

Holmgren and Andrew Israelson of the Vintage at Staples — also in this year’s field — finished a stroke behind Kucera last year when the tournament was held at Somerby Golf Club in Byron.

Frankie Capan of North Oaks — second in the State Open last week — is another golfer to watch.

Other former champions in the field: Jesse Bull, Golden Valley (2014); Mike Christensen, Northland (1995), Bryce Hanstad, Olympic Hills (2007) and Trent Peterson, Fountain Valley (2008).

Saints edge Milkmen

Ryan Zimmerman held the host Milwaukee Milkmen to two runs over seven innings and Justin Byrd’s RBI single broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning as the St. Paul Saints won their American Association game 3-2 on Sunday.

Zimmerman gave up four hits, walked one and struck out nine. Jameson McGrane earned his third save.

The Saints improved to 4-5.

Etc.

Youth on Course, a nationwide golf program that offers kids ages 6-18 access to over 1,400 courses for only $5, is booming in Minnesota. The Minnesota Golf Association reports that it has more than 10,000 Youth on Course members for the first time, and that through July 7 those members had played 29,993 rounds in 2020. That’s an increase of 349% from 2019.

