Dave Dahl, who has been forecasting the weather for KSTP viewers for more than 40 years, has announced that he plans to retire at the end of the year.

“It’s been an honor delivering the forecast to the people of Minnesota and Wisconsin each day, whether it was beautiful, or stormy,” Dahl said Thursday. “I’m grateful I was given the opportunity and cannot thank you enough!”

Dahl, 66, joins a list of local TV personalities that have chosen to announce their departures during the pandemic. Others include WCCO’s Pat Kessler, KARE’s Pat Evans and WCCO’s Bill Hudson.

“Dave has obviously been a really important member of our 5 Eyewitness News team over the last 43 years. In reality, Dave has also played a vital role in serving our entire community,” says Rob Hubbard, president of Hubbard Television, which own KSTP. “Nobody in our state has done so much to help Minnesotans. Whether planning a picnic or knowing when to take cover, Dave has positively impacted all of our lives.”

Dahl who grew up in Circle Pines, Minn. and attended University of Minnesota and Florida State University, never worked at any other station.

KSTP colleague Tom Hauser shared his reaction to the news on social media.

“The man has barely aged since we started working together 28 years ago,” Hauser tweeted. “Happy trails, Dave. Truly been an honor to work with someone I watched when I was in high school.”

