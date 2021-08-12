KSTP anchor Jackie Cain is leaving the station. Cain, who has been a key member of the "5 Eyewitness News" team since 2018, is moving back to her native Pittsburgh where her husband resides. She also is leaving to be closer to her father.

"As we've all been learning how to navigate new challenges, my father is dealing with some recent health issues and being closer to him in Pittsburgh is where I need to be," she said in a memo to staff members. "The Twin Cities will always have a piece of my heart! We've been through a lot together as a community and I am grateful for our amazing viewers who have been so kind, welcoming and encouraging to me."

Cain has been co-anchoring the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Her last day on air is Aug. 19.

News director Kirk Varner said he has not yet selected a replacement.

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin