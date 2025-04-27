Krunal Pandya powers Bengaluru to top of IPL

NEW DELHI — Krunal Pandya hit 73 not out off 47 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets on Sunday and moved to the top of the Indian Premier League.
Star batter Virat Kohli scored 51 runs off 47 deliveries as Bengaluru cruised to its seventh win in 10 games.
Pandya and Kohli's 119-run partnership off 83 balls for the fourth wicket helped Bengaluru finish with 165-4 in 18.3 overs in reply to Delhi's 162-8.
Delhi suffered its third defeat in five matches – along with a washout – and slipped to fourth in the points table.
Mumbai beats Lucknow
In the other IPL game Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton scored half-centuries as Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow SuperGiants by 54 runs, lifting their side to third.
Rickelton scored 58 off 32 while Yadav made 54 off 28 as Mumbai notched up 215-7 in 20 overs.
In reply, Lucknow was bowled out for 161 in 20 overs with star pacer Jasprit Bumrah picking up 4-22 in four overs as the five-time champions registered their fifth consecutive win of the season.