NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Zscaler Inc., up $33.75 to $188.
The cloud-based information security provider gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
DocuSign Inc., up $6.09 to $64.04.
The provider of electronic signature technology beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings forecasts.
National Beverage Corp., down $3.73 to $46.93.
The maker of La Croix flavored seltzer said its fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Caterpillar Inc., up $6.34 to $189.49.
The construction equipment company said it reached a penalty-free settlement with the IRS in a tax dispute.
T-Mobile US Inc., up 33 cents to $145.70.
The wireless carrier announced a $14 billion stock buyback program.
RH, up $11.85 to $273.56.
The furniture and housewares company reported strong second-quarter financial results.
Kroger Co., up $3.58 to $51.94.
The supermarket chain raised its profit forecast after reporting strong second-quarter financial results.
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., down 85 cents to $12.58.
The firearm maker's fiscal first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.