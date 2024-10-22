MEXICO CITY — Kristy strengthens into a hurricane in the eastern Pacific and is expected to stay away from land, forecasters say.
Kristy strengthens into a hurricane in the eastern Pacific and is expected to stay away from land, forecasters say
Kristy strengthens into a hurricane in the eastern Pacific and is expected to stay away from land, forecasters say.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 22, 2024 at 8:53PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Federal officials say E. coli food poisoning linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has sickened at least 49 people
Federal officials say E. coli food poisoning linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has sickened at least 49 people.