Nfl
Don Perkins, 6-time Pro Bowl running back with Cowboys, dies at 84
Don Perkins, a six-time Pro Bowl running back with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1960s, has died. He was 84.
Twins
Donaldson's suspension upheld, fine cut for offensive remark
MLB special adviser John McHale upheld the penalty after hearing Donaldson's appeal on Thursday, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.
Wolves
Andrew Wiggins delivers best game of career, Warriors within one game of title
Exhibiting a determined confidence and grit all game, Wiggins single-handedly took the pressure off Stephen Curry and delivered a 26-point, 13-rebound night.
High Schools
One year of football, dozens of offers for prospect from Woodbury
Jackson Carver had no time for football until his senior year of high school. Now he has Division I offers from more than 30 schools, including some of the nation's most elite programs.
High Schools
St. Louis Park's Hokenson is Metro Baseball Player of the Year
Kristofer Hokenson went 9-1 with a 1.02 ERA and 157 strikeouts over 89⅓ innings the last two seasons, and just propelled the Orioles to the Class 4A state tournament.