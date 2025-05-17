Kristen Stewart was always ready to direct

CANNES, France — Kristen Stewart has been talking about directing as long as she's been acting. Not many people encouraged it.
''I spoke to other actors when I was really little because I was always like: ‘I want to direct movies!''' Stewart recalls. ''I was fully set down by several people who were like, ‘Why?' and ‘No.' It's such a fallacy that you need to have an unbelievable tool kit or some kind of credential. It really is if you have something to say, then a movie can fall out of you very elegantly.''
You wouldn't necessarily say that Stewart's feature directing debut, ''The Chronology of Water,'' elegantly fell out of her at the Cannes Film Festival. She arrived in Cannes after a frantic rush to complete the film, an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's 2011 memoir, starring Imogen Poots. Sitting on a balcony overlooking the Croisette, Stewart says she finished the film ''30 seconds before I got on an airplane.''
''It was eight years in the making and then a really accelerated push. It's an obvious comparison but it was childbirth,'' says Stewart. ''I was pregnant for a really long time and then I was screaming bloody murder.''
Yet however dramatic was the arrival of ''The Chronology of Water,'' it was emphatic. The film, an acutely impressionistic portrait of a brutal coming of age, is the evident work of an impassioned filmmaker. Stewart, the director, turns out to be a lot like Stewart, the actor: intensely sensitive, ferociously felt.
For Stewart, the accomplishment of ''The Chronology of Water,'' which is playing in the sidebar Un Certain Regard and is up for sale in Cannes, was also a revelation about the mythology of directing.
''It's a such a male f------ thing,'' she says. ''It's really not fair for people to think it's hard to make a movie insofar as you need to know things before going into it. There are technical directors, but, Jesus Christ, you hire a crew. You just have a perspective and trust it.''
''My inexperience made this movie.''